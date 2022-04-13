DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DTE Energy stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 437,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.