DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DTE Energy stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $54.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
