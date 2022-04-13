DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $5.94 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $307,339.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00014786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.40 or 0.07581792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.31 or 0.99940855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041799 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

