Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $171,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

