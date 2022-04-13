Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $11,646,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 276,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.