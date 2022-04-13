Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 597 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 42.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.