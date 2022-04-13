Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,386 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

