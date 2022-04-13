Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 562 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $171.65 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

