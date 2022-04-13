Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $178,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

