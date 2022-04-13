Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.