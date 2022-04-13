Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.
Shares of BROS opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.
In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock worth $262,939,670.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.