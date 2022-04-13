Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock worth $262,939,670.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.