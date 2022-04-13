DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.