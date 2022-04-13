E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

EONGY opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

