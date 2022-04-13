Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

