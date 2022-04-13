Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of EGLE opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $823.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

