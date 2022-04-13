Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

DEA opened at $20.23 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

