Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

ECL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.17. 879,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

