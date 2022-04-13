EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.97. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 87,590 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$393.84 million and a PE ratio of -99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

