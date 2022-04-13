Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

