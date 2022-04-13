Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.