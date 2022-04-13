Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

