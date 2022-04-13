Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

