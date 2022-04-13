eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eGain were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of eGain by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

