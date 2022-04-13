Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eguana Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 64,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,655. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

