Einsteinium Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00266178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,479,889 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

