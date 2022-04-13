Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.33

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 20798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

