Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.98. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 246 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

