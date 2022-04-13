Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

ELOX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

