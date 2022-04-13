Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 7,995 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,534.56.

EMP.A stock opened at C$45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.60. The company has a market cap of C$11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$36.20 and a 12-month high of C$46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

