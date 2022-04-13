Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 3,222,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

