Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CSFB

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.92.

TSE ENB opened at C$58.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$118.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$58.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.59.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

