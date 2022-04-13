Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.32 Million

Brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to report sales of $46.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $50.55 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $196.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $213.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $231.17 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $240.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 6,030,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,247. The company has a market capitalization of $942.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.