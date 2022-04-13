Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.06. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 77,948 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.3% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

