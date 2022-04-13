Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.00. The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 193,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,384,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

