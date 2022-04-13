EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.29

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 31824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,618 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

