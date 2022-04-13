Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.86

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.86 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 1012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enviva by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Enviva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enviva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Enviva Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

