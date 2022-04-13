EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

EOG opened at $124.57 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

