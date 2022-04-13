EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

EQT stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EQT by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

