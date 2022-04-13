Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Equifax has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $2.080-$2.180 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $8.500-$8.800 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equifax stock opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

