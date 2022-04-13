Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

