Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

Shares of TCBI opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after acquiring an additional 174,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

