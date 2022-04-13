Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,140,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,613,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $31,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after buying an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.