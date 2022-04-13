Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

