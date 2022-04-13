Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175.00

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $358,408.95 and approximately $175.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00008704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00103616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars.

