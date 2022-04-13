EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 50.7% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $3,127.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,507,898,778 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

