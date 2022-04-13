EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EUSP stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.05. EuroSite Power has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

