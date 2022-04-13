EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EUSP stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.05. EuroSite Power has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About EuroSite Power (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroSite Power (EUSP)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.