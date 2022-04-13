Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
