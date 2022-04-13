Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.