Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Increased to $0.57 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

EVFM opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

