Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Experian has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Get Experian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.