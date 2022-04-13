Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. 19,252,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,257,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $367.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

