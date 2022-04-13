F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $206.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.52. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in F5 by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in F5 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 97,765 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

