Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 26.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.